“MasterChef Junior is out and Celebrity MasterChef is in!” quips the source, who reveals the success of shows like SAS: Australia and Dancing with the Stars: All Stars has TV executives scrambling to sign on talent “as quickly and as cheaply as possible”.

The source says new judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo will front the revived season, which originally aired in 2009, and that producers are working hard to develop an A-list line-up of potential contestants.

Former Australian sprint swimmer Eamon Sullivan took out the top spot in the show’s first instalment, competing against the likes of Alex Perry.

At the time, Matt Preston, George Calombaris and Gary Mehigan were the judges, and the format of the show was a little different to the regular MasterChef, as it is based around heats and semi-finals, and is only aired once a week with an hourly format.

The celebrities who participated in the 2009 celebrityseason included names like Rachael Finch, Michelle Bridges, Ryan O’Keefe, Wendy Harmer, Alex Perry, and Josh Thomas.

Current judge Jock also suggested that Celebrity MasterChef will be making a return when speaking to the Fifi, Fev & Byron radio show last year.