Camilla Parker Bowles has seemingly been caught off guard by a reporter, who asked her to comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plan to step back as “senior royals”. Getty

After a brief pause, the Duchess then smiles before saying: “Hmm… course.”

Taking to Instagram, Clarence House shared the news of Camilla’s recent visit, writing: “Today, The Duchess of Cornwall visited @prospecthospice, of which HRH is President.

The lengthy post added: “The hospice supports a community of more than 300,000 people in Swindon, Marlborough and North East Wiltshire, through a range of services for patients.

The Duchess of Cornwall was approached by the reporter during a recent visit to end-of-life care facility Prospect Hospice in Swindon on Monday. Twitter

“During the visit, Her Royal Highness had tea with members of the Bereavement Support Group, who have lost relatives supported by the charity,” the message read.

The Duchess’ visit to the hospice, which was to celebrate the organisation’s 40th anniversary, comes after Harry and Meghan shocked the world with their plan to quit the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth has also confirmed that Harry and Meghan will lose their HRH royal titles and will no longer be given public funding for their royal duties.

Footage of the Duchess, which has been shared on Twitter, shows Camilla heading towards the front door at the hospice, before the reporter asked: “Will you miss Harry and Meghan?” Getty

In a new statement from her Majesty, the Queen wrote: “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family,” the statement read.