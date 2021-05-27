Camilla's fiance JP was by her side when she was diagnosed with cancer. Getty

The couple first met more than 25 years ago at a nightclub in London, and after two decades and several relationships in between, the pair finally reunited and became engaged in 2016.

And while they planned to get married in 2017, the two put their wedding plans on hold when Camilla found out she was pregnant two months ahead of their scheduled wedding in India.

The pair decided to postpone the wedding to November last year, however, Camilla's cancer diagnosis in 2018 put their plans on hold once more.

The two have had to put their wedding plans on hold twice. Instagram

The couple share their three-year-old daughter Luna together, and Camilla has previously spoken about how it brought her and JP even closer.

“Luna's arrival was wild and incredible,” Camilla told marie claire.

“From the moment we met Luna she brought unparalleled happiness – and she’s deepened the love between JP and I," she said.

“From the moment we met Luna she brought unparalleled happiness – and she’s deepened the love between JP and I." Instagram

Camilla has previously spoken about her desire to have another child with JP, but was dealt with more heartache when she had to have surgery to remove her ovaries.

"I resent cancer in some regards for stealing the opportunity to have another child and I didn't realise how much I wanted another one until I was told I probably can’t have another one," she revealed on Studio 10.

“But I also realise how bloody blessed I am to have one," she added.

