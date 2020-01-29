Former Bride and Prejudice star Milly Johnson has shared a sweet snap of her newborn son, who was born a month after the death of her ex-fiancé Micah Downey. Instagram

She added: “A healthy baby boy weighing 3680g (8 Pounds). Micah Harper Johnson.”

Enthusiastic family and fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the adorable snap, with one person writing: “You look amazing! Welcome to the world Micah!”

Another person stated: “Oh wow! Congratulations Milly! Micah looks absolutely perfect!”

A third person added: “You look beautiful!! Congrats Milly, all the best for you and the new little one.”

Milly, who appeared with Micah on the 2019 season of Seven’s Bride and Prejudice, took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve to announce that he had died.

“On the 28 December 2019 Micah Patrick Downey passed away,” Milly wrote at the time.

Milly and Micah also have another two-year-old son called Julian. Getty

“I am struggling to put into words how sad and heartbreaking this is.

“I just hope he is at peace wherever he is and that he will always be watching over his babies.

“A bad, bad dream. I can’t believe you’re not here. Rest in peace, Micah,” she concluded.

