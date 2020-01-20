Brad beamed as a tearful Jen scooped the SAG for Female Actor in a Drama Series on Monday.

Standing in a darkened room, Brad couldn't get any closer to the huge screen which broadcast The Morning Show star's acceptance speech.

Brad and Jen hold hands at the 2020 SAG Awards. GETTY

And in that moment it was as if no one else was around, gushing 'Oh, wow!' as he watched.

Minutes later the pair were photographed holding hands and smiling at one another with complete adoration.

How will Angelina Jolie feel about her ex-husband's epic, loved-up reunion with everyone's favourite girl-next-door?

Brad and Jen go public, sharing a kiss at the SAG Awards. GETTY

It follows Brad's own acceptance speech for his Best Supporting Actor work in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, when he totally slammed the woman he left Jen for back in 2005.

He joked to the room full of Hollywood's elite that he didn't have to try too hard to play his Quentin Tarantino film role.

'Let's be honest. It was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife,' he said to roars of laughter.

'It was a big stretch.'

MUST WATCH: BRAD PITT'S DIG AT ANGELINA DURING SAG ACCEPTANCE SPEECH

Jen & Brad's epic backstage reunion. GETTY

A camera cut to Jen who gave a wry smirk.

Another reason to be wry is that incredible engagement bling the Friends icon rocked at the awards.

To the naked eye, it's more impressive than the first one Brad proposed with, and even bigger than Angelina's. Ouch!

Now, bring on those French wedding bells, lovebirds!

Jen shows off her stunning engagement ring on-stage! GETTY