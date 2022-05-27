Turns out, it's even simpler to make than you think. In fact, you probably have most of the ingredients in your pantry at home.

The Big Mac is McDonald's signature burger, and it's been around since the birth of the fast-food franchise itself.

Developed in the 1960s, the burger had two different names before it became the Big Mac that we all know and love today.

First, the burger was dubbed The Aristocrat, but costumers found this confusing and difficult to pronounce. So the burger was renamed The Blue Ribbon Burger, but this wasn't quite on brand with McDonald's burgeoning image.

Finally Esther Glickstein Rose, a young advertising secretary who was working at McDonald's corporate headquarters, coined the name Big Mac - and it stuck!

The crowd pleasing burger would make its debut in Pennsylvania and the cost? A mere 45 cents.