What is Big Mac sauce?
The ingredients of a Big Mac are two all-beef patties, Big Mac special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun.
McDonald's Big Mac sauce itself is essentially just a twist on a classic Thousand Island dressing.
Was the Big Mac sauce recipe a secret?
For a long time, there was significant hype around the Big Mac sauce recipe. It was supposedly a closely guard secret that McDonald's kept under lock and key.
However, in 2012 McDonald's addressed these rumours, saying that there wasn't any smoke and mirrors to it. Anyone could make Big Mac sauce, said McDonald's, because the recipe had been available online for years.
Whoops! Guess we all got a bit carried away with a myth of our own making.
What goes into Big Mac sauce?
What is Big Mac sauce made of? Store bought mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish and yellow mustard, vinegar, garlic powder, onion powder and paprika. That's really all there is to it!
How to make Big Mac sauce
You will need to buy the following:
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise (choose a vegan brand if you prefer)
- 1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish
- 1 teaspoon of yellow mustard
- 2 teaspoons of white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon of onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon of paprika
- pepper (to taste)
- salt (to taste)
To create your sauce, stir all the ingredients together until they are well combined. Now your sauce is ready to be applied generously to your burger or fries!
Of course, there's nothing like the real thing - International Burger Day is Saturday 28th May 2022 so get down to your local Maccas for a proper Big Mac to celebrate!