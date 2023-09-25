Ingredients
- 1 3/4 cups plain flour
- 1 cup caster sugar
- 1/4 cup desiccated coconut
- 150g cold unsalted butter, chopped
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 2 tsps vanilla extract
- Sliced peaches and kiwifruit, raspberries, blueberries, quartered strawberries, and passionfruit pulp, to serve
Ricotta Yoghurt Topping
- 300g fresh ricotta
- 1/4 cup Greek yoghurt
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 tblsps icing sugar mixture
METHOD
- Lightly grease a 30cm round, perforated pizza tray. Line base with baking paper.
- Process flour, sugar, coconut, and butter in a food processor until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add egg and vanilla. Process until mixture forms a soft dough.
- Press dough firmly and evenly over prepared pizza tray
- Cook in a moderately slow oven (160C) for about 18 - 20 minutes, or until golden. Remove stand for 20 minutes. Turn cookie onto a wire rack to cool.
- To make topping, process ricotta, yoghurt, vanilla and sugar in same, clean food processor until smooth
- Just before serving, transfer cookie to a serving plate or board. Spread with topping. Top with fresh fruit.
Yoghurt Panna Cotta with Honey Syrup
TIP: Panna cotta can be made up to two days ahead. Keep covered in the fridge. Generally, light-coloured honey has a mild flavour, while darker honey is stronger in flavour.
Serves: 6
Prep & Cook: 35 Minutes
Ingredients
- 2 tsps powdered gelatine
- 1 cup thickened cream
- 1/4 cup honey
- 2 tsps vanilla bean paste
- 1 1/2 cups Greek yoghurt
- 250g punnet strawberries, hulled, quartered
Honey Syrup
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1 tblsp brown sugar
Method
- To make panna cotta, sprinkle gelatine over 2 tblsps cold water in a small heatproof jug. Stand jug in a small saucepan of simmering water. Stir over heat until gelatine is dissolved. Remove jug from pan.
- Meanwhile, combine cream, honey and paste in a medium saucepan. Stir over a medium heat until mixture is hot. Do not boil. Remove from heat. Stir in hot gelatine. Transfer to a large bowl. Cool slightly. Stir in yoghurt.
- Poor in a glass serving bowl (5 cup capacity). Refrigerate, covered, for about 4 hours, or until set.
- To make syrup, combine honey, sugar and 1 tblsp water in a small saucepan. Stir over a low heat until sugar is dissolved. Bring to boil. Boil for 1 minute. Remove and cool.
- To serve, top panna cotta with strawberries. Drizzle with honey syrup.
Roasted Pumpkin and Eggplant with Spiced Yoghurt
Serves: 4
Prep and Cook: 50 Minutes
Ingredients
- 1kg butternut pumpkin, peeled
- 2 medium eggplants (700g), trimmed
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 tblsps pine nuts, toasted
- 2 tblsps pepitas
- 1/2 cup fresh mint leaves
Spiced Yoghurt
- 1/2 cup Greek yoghurt
- 1 tblsp harissa seasoning
Method
- Cut pumpkin into 1cm-thick slices. Cut in half crossways. Cut eggplant lengthways into 3cm-thick wedges
- Toss pumpkin and eggplant in a large bowl with oil until coated. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to two large oven trays lined with baking paper
- Cook in a hot oven (200C) for about 30 minutes, or until tender
- Meanwhile, make spices yoghurt. Combine yoghurt and seasoning in a small jug
- Serve pumpkin and eggplant on a plate. Drizzle over spiced yoghurt. Sprinkle with pine nuts, pepitas and mint.