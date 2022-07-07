The best dating apps in Australia for 2022:

eHarmony

What’s the #1 most trusted dating app (based on a 2020 survey)? eHarmony. With the need to fill out some in-depth information about yourself when you sign up, it means your matches are more likely to be a success - love at first sight, as you will. eHarmony has been around for a while and there’s a reason why they are still one of the most popular dating apps for those on their love journey in Australia.

Coffee Meets Bagel

Arguably one of the cutest names for a dating app, we introduce to you: Coffee Meets Bagel. You’ll be presented with matches every day at noon thanks to its ever-evolving smart algorithm - and, if small talk is the bane of your existence (we feel you), you’ll get thrown straight into the real conversations thanks to the app’s personalised ice breakers.

Bumble

Keen to discover what all the buzz is about with Bumble? We’ll say goodbye (gladly) to outdated gender norms with one of the most iconic apps for dating, meeting and networking. With Bumble, the ball is on our (women’s) court - women send the first message, women get to make the first move. As mentioned, Bumble is not only an amazing app for finding love (and we’ve seen countless Bumble weddings since the app's inception), but it has now evolved into a place to also find your next BFF or business partner - talk about versatile.

Hinge

A dating app that is made to be deleted. Now that’s a pretty bold statement. With its award-winning algorithm, Hinge is confident that it is the place that you will go for your last first date. Hinge profiles encourage you to share your religion, education and day-to-day life so the app can introduce you to those well suited.

Tinder

One that surely does not need an introduction is Tinder. An oldie but a goodie, and with their Tinder Plus subscription, you can use its Passport feature where you won’t be restricted to your hometown, instead, you can stay swiping as you jet-set on your next holiday.

Raya

One of the more exclusive dating apps out there is Raya. This invite-only dating app means it’s one of the best options for influencers and celebrities who also want to jump in on the dating app scene. It’s a *bit* elitist, but that’s the point.

Happn

You’ve crossed the street and interlocked gazes with tall, dark and handsome - and chances are, you probably won’t see them again. Enter: Happn. Connect with the people near you, and be in control of your own luck.

LEAD PHOTO: Hinge