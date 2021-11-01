With many celebrities sharing their heartwarming memories about their fond experiences with Bert, another incredible story has come to light which further reinforces the selfless nature of the entertainer.

Since news of Bert Newton's death broke on Saturday, the nation continues to mourn the showbiz legend.

During 3AW radio breakfast show with Ross and Russel, entertainment reporter Peter Ford was queried about his best story with his late friend.

He struggled to pinpoint just one moment, but in the end settled on a memory that Bert had stressed he shouldn't share until he had died.

The story takes place 31 years ago. Peter had a friend who was dying of AIDS in Fairfield infectious hospital. At this time, the stigma around the disease was still lingering, with the public being sceptical as to how it was transmitted. The result was that the patients of the hospital didn't receive too many visitors.

Peter explained that he asked his famous friends to sign some cards for his sick friend. Everyone obliged except for Bert. But this was because the showbiz icon had something different in mind.