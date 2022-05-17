Beck and Ben went public early 2021. Instagram

Ben’s unofficial introduction to Beck’s fans and followers was back in April 2021 when someone asked the former MAFS bride if she was single in an Instagram Q&A.

Rather than replying with words, Beck shared a short clip of herself snorkelling underwater with a mystery man.

In the video, Beck and her beau hold hands as they swim and Beck’s new man sweetly caresses her arm.

Beck debuted her relationship with Ben by posting this snap. Instagram

Since then, the 29-year-old has continued to share insights into her relationship with Ben, with the couple announcing last year that they were expecting their first child together.

“The secret is out,” she said. “Ben and I are over the moon to finally announce we are expecting a bundle of joy in May 2022!”

“Thankyou to everyone who has kept this a secret for such a long time!!! Also for all the wonderful support over the last few months, it truly means the world to us.

“Who knew the best was yet to come, this is such a miracle for us and we are already over filled with love for you little one.”

The pair are expecting their first child together. Instagram

As the couple prepares to welcome their first child together, Beck recently took a moment to reveal just how much she loves Ben.

“He is a good person with the best intentions,” she said in an open letter to her unborn daughter. “He is kind to me, patient and considerate, and so excited about meeting you.”

It seems that while she was unlucky on MAFS, she’s since found happiness with Ben and their soon-to-be little family.

