Photography is not allowed within Balmoral Castle including its ballroom. Getty

The new tour of Balmoral Castle will run from July 1 to August 4, before King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive for their annual summer break. However, the tours weren't easy to get...

Not only were they charging £100 for an adult ticket and an extra £50 for those wishing to partake of afternoon tea, but the guided summer tours were limited to just 40 people a day, with groups restricted to 10 people. The tour tickets have already sold out.

The Balmoral Castle website describes the tour as a "historical journey".

"Travel through time from the purchase of the Balmoral by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, through to present day, where you can see how rooms within the castle are used today," the website reads.

The tours were previously limited to just the ballroom, the grounds and the gardens. Getty

Visitors will also be able to explore The King's watercolour collection depicting scenery at Balmoral, Highgrove and Sandringham, as well as a collection of outfits worn by King Charles, Queen Camilla, the late Queen Elizabeth and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.