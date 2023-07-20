A then Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret travelling to Balmoral in their youth. Getty

In the decades that followed, Elizabeth and her family continued their annual pilgrimage to the property, which according to the late Queen, had remained remarkably unchanged from Victorian times.

"There is a certain fascination in keeping the place as Queen Victoria had it," she once said.

In another rare comment about her Scottish home, she said her time there helped her "hibernate."

"It is rather nice to hibernate when one leads such a movable life. To be able to sleep in the same bed for six weeks, it is a nice change," she reportedly said per Express.

"You can go out for miles and never see anybody. There are endless possibilities."

A family portrait taken at Balmoral shortly after Prince Andrew was born. Getty

In the documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, Princess Eugenie said the Scottish highlands was where her nan was "most happy."

"I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

Ultimately Balmoral was where her Royal Highness spent her last days, family by her side as she passed at 3:10pm on September 8th, 2022.

WATCH NOW: Members of the Royal Family rush to Balmoral Castle to be with the Queen. Article continues after video.

And now, Charles is set to uphold the tradition with a summer trip of his own.

It is expected that over the next few months, both the King and Queen Consort Camilla will be based at Balmoral, hosting numerous guests as the late Queen once did.

Prior to his mothers passing, Charles would spend his summers at Birkhall, a property co-located to the castle in Balmoral some 15 minutes' drive away.

Charles is set to follow in the Queen's footsteps with a summer sojourn to Balmoral. Getty

Traditionally, the Queen would stay at Balmoral for a three-month period from August until October.

Charles however is expected to cut his stay shorter, presumably so he may return to his official royal duties.

RELATED || The Royal Children's Cutest Moments

The Most Stylish Outfits Worn by Princess Catherine