Harry and Meghan have been predominantly living in California since 2020, when they officially stepped back from royal duties.

But they’ve stayed at Frogmore Cottage multiple times since then. Most recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed there when they attended the Queen’s funeral in September 2022.

Harry and Meghan also stayed in their UK home in early 2022 when they attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. During that visit, the couple threw their daughter, Lilibet’s first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan at The Queens Funeral

The cottage went under extensive renovations in 2019 which reportedly cost between AU$3.5million to AU$4million.

However, while the Sovereign Grant (a fund financed by taxpayers that’s used to pay for the royal’s various expenses) initially paid for the renovation, Harry and Meghan paid back these costs out of their own money.

It’s been reported that King Charles will let Prince Andrew move into Frogmore Cottage once Harry and Meghan vacate; which will most likely happen shortly after Charles’ coronation.