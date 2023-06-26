In the latter half of the statement, the Duchess revealed that she had been "symptom-free" prior to the routine screening, noting the renewed importance of women, especially those who are 50 years and older, ensuring they are partaking in regular screenings to catch cancer in its early stages.
"[She] believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening," her spokesperson wrote.
Whilst surgery commonly cures breast cancers, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and endocrine therapy can assist in reducing the ongoing risk of dying if initial surgeries are not successful.
According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, approximately 57 Australians are diagnosed each and every day, equating to 20,000 per year or one in seven women being diagnosed in their lifetime.
In 2022 alone, approximately 3,200 Australians passed away from breast cancer, the equivalent of nine deaths per day.
It's been a busy few months for the Duchess after she became a grandmother for the third time with the arrival of baby Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on the 30th of May.
The bouncing baby boy is the second child of her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who also share toddler August Philip Hawke together, who was born in February 2021.
Her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child into the world - Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi - with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on the 18th of September 2021.