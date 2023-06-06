Instagram

The royal family first revealed their family of three would be growing to a family of four in January, Eugenie sharing a photo of her first son August kissing her stomach.

"We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she wrote at the time.

Buckingham Palace also released a statement at the time of the announcement, which read, "Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their first child this summer."

"The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

Eugenie says it was "love at first sight" between her and Jack. Getty

The devoted couple first met in 2010 when Jack was working as a bartender at a ski resort in Verbier, Switzerland and the rest (as they say) was history!

The day before they wed in an interview with This Morning they gushed about each other and revealed their connection was instant.

"It was love at first sight," Princess Eugenie shared.

The 31-year-old was so sure of Jack that she called her mum Sarah Ferguson to tell her the news.

"I think I rang my Mum that night and was like 'I've just met this guy Jack' and that was it I think, and this is how it started," she said.

Eugenie and Jack welcomed their first child into the world in February 2021. Instagram

The couple wed eight years later at Windsor Castle, and welcomed their first child, a baby boy named August, on the 9th of February 2021.

"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. 💙💙💙"