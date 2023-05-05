William and his son Louis are first and second in line to the throne. Getty

What is the current line of succession?

The line of succession will now begin with Prince William, the new Prince of Wales, followed by his three children he shares with his wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Interestingly, despite quitting as a senior working royal in 2020, Prince Harry still remains fifth in line to the throne and has retained his succession rights.

His son whom he shares with his wife Meghan Markle, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, 4, is thus sixth in line to the throne, whilst his younger sister and soon-to-be two-year-old Lilibet is seventh.

Following the death of their great-grandmother, both children were both officially given royal titles as prince and princess in March 2023.

Images of both Archie and Lilibet are few and far between. Getty/Supplied

In their highly controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, the couple confirmed that they had no control over the titles given to their children, the decision instead being made by the royal institution.

One would think that Princess Anne, the late Queens second oldest child, would be eighth in line to the throne, but due to an old law that allowed men to skip over the women in the succession line, both her younger brothers, Andrew, 63, and Edward, 59, and their children, and children's children are ahead of her.

This law was only annulled a decade ago, with a new one - The Succession To The Crown Act 2013 - removing gender from the order of precedence, making Princess Charlotte to first to benefit from the change.

Despite being stripped of his royal highness title and honorary patronages by the Queen in January 2022, Andrew, the Duke of York, has moved up into the eighth position in the line of succession.

It’s a controversial move after Andrew settled a lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre in February after she said she was forced to have sexual encounters with him as a teen after being trafficked by deceased US financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Given Princess Beatrice, 34, is the eldest daughter of Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, she is ninth in line to the throne. She is followed by her one-year-old daughter, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi whom she shares with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Louise was the last female sucessor to be impacted by the previously discriminatory rule that was altered for Charlotte. Getty

In the 11th spot is Princess Eugenie, 33, the younger sister to Beatrice. Her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, 2, whom she shares with husband Jack Brooksbank is then 12th in line whilst her soon-to-be baby (due in summer 2023) will become 13th in line, bumping the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh to 14th.

His 15-year-old son James Severn, the newly minted Earl of Wessex, is the 15th whilst his older sister Lady Louise Windsor, 19, is the 16th in line.

Anne is 17th, Andrew is 8th and Edward is 14th in line to the throne. Getty

Finally, we reach 72-year-old Princess Anne who despite starting life as second in line, now comes in at 17th, with her son Peter Phillips, 48, following her at 18th, with his daughters Savannah, 12, and Isla, 11, coming in at 19 and 20 respectively.

Finally, Zara Tindall (nee Phillips), Princess Anne’s 41-year-old daughter, enters the line of succession in 21st place, with her children Mia, 9, Lena, 4, and Lucas, 2, rounding out the immediate family of the late Queen in the line of succession at numbers 22, 23 and 24 respectively.