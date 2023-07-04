With an adorable smile and sweet curly hair, it's hard not to fall in love with Princess Lilibet.

Born on June 4th, 2021, the now two-year-old is one of the most famous toddlers in the world thanks to her royal lineage.

As the youngest child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the princess is currently seventh in the line of succession to the British throne.

