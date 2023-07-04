With an adorable smile and sweet curly hair, it's hard not to fall in love with Princess Lilibet.
Born on June 4th, 2021, the now two-year-old is one of the most famous toddlers in the world thanks to her royal lineage.
As the youngest child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the princess is currently seventh in the line of succession to the British throne.
Ever since her birth, official images of Lilibet have been few and far between (unlike her cousins across the pond).
The reason for this of course we can presume links back to her parent's controversial decision to step away from their official royal duties in March 2020, 18 months prior to her birth.
Royal watchers were even left waiting six long months before the Sussex's revealed what their darling daughter looked like in their 2021 Christmas card.
Scroll on to see every single photo that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared of Princess Lilibet since she was born.
Netflix
Prince Harry gently kisses a newborn Lilibet in this sweet image that featured in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.
Netflix
The docuseries Harry & Meghan featured this adorable picture of Lilibet sleeping.
Netflix
A young Lilibet sleeping in a custom onesie: again, this image appeared in Harry & Meghan.
Netflix
This image of Meghan and little Lilibet all swaddled up was also in Harry & Meghan.
Alexi Lubomirski
The Sussex's 2021 Christmas card was the first official photo of Lilibet ever shared.
Misan Harriman
The official photo of Lilibet that was shared in honour of her first birthday.
Netflix
Harry and Meghan help Lilibet walk in this still of Harry & Meghan footage.
Netflix
This lovely image of the whole family - Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet - appeared in Harry & Meghan.
Netflix
This is the most recent photo of Lilibet that's been shared to date, and it featured in Harry & Meghan.