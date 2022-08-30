In an interview with The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about the decision to not share photos of her children, explaining that it makes her a “strong and good parent".

The article revealed a number of surprising revelations from the usually private couple, from Meghan's return to Instagram, the future of her podcast and insights into the royal family, but it was her comments on protecting her children's privacy that were applauded by fans online.

Speaking with The Cut, Meghan explained how different the life she and her family were creating in the US was compared to their short stint in the UK, revealing the joy she found in simple tasks such as the school pickup.

“Sorry, I have a problem with that,” she said when talking about the paparazzi following them during school runs in the UK.

“That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child.”