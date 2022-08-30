Reinforcing the point, the interview revealed that when picking up Archie with Meghan earlier that day there was no paparazzi, only two “Montecito moms waiting in front of the school [who] stopped mid-chat to do a double take".
Meghan also made the surprising admission that she would be joining Instagram again, explaining that she had no control over the @KensingtonRoyal account.
“There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota,” she explained.
“Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?” she questioned.
“You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.”
The interview was released following the first episode of Meghan’s podcast, Archetypes.
The debut episode saw Meghan and good-friend Serena Williams discuss motherhood, life in the public eye and the double standard women face when they are labelled “ambitious” throughout an action-packed 50 minutes.
During the episode, Meghan also retold a terrifying ordeal her family experienced on an official trip to South Africa, where Archie’s nursery caught on fire.
Episode two of the podcast will be released this week with guest Mariah Carey.
