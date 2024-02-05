WATCH NOW: King Charles III is crowned King of England. Article continues after video.

The cancer was discovered during his recent treatment for his enlarged prostate. The type of cancer has not been revealed.

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, as revealed in a statement made by Buckingham Palace on February 6, 2024.

King Charles was recently released from the hospital following his surgery. Today he "commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the palace said.

The King will still undertake official paperwork and State business as usual.

He "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the statement revealed.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure."