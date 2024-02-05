WATCH NOW: King Charles III is crowned King of England. Article continues after video.
King Charles was recently released from the hospital following his surgery. Today he "commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the palace said.
The King will still undertake official paperwork and State business as usual.
He "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the statement revealed.
"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.
"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure."
The surgery took place on January 26th.
No further details have been shared around his diagnosis at this time.
When the head of state is unable to carry out official duties, the "counsellors of state" can be appointed to stand in. Currently, this includes Queen Camilla, Prince William, the Princess Royal, and Prince Edward.
A Palace spokesperson said, "His Majesty would like to apologise to all those who may be disappointed or inconvenienced as a consequence."
This news follows just weeks after both King Charles and Princess Catherine were discharged from a clinic after undergoing significant medical procedures.
While his wife, Princess Catherine, was recovering from her surgery, Prince William temporarily withdrew from any public engagements, however, it was recently announced he would return later this week.
HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash, said: "The Queen will be a tower of strength for the King as he goes through cancer treatment. She understands the issue well from her work with Maggie's cancer centres and she will be at his side every step of the way."