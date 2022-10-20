Charles hasn't visited Australia since 2018. Getty

A reigning monarch has not visited our shores since Queen Elizabeth's trip in October 2011 which was dubbed as her 'farewell tour' by royal watchers. The late Queen opened the new Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, right next to the former Royal Children's Hospital she opened in 1963.

Queen Elizabeth II made Australian history in 1954 after becoming the first reigning monarch to visit, where she continued to visit another 16 times.

The news of King Charles' visit follows speculation that Prince William and Kate Middleton could be returning to Australia after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed he hoped to host the couple and their children next year.

Prince William reportedly wants to take his family to some of his grandmother, the late Queen's favourite places.

"It's been a year of upheaval for the children, and the family are looking to make some happy memories and take them on a big adventure," says a palace insider.

"William and Kate loved their first tour to Australia in 2014, which was where baby Prince George undertook his first public engagements.

"They're obsessed with wildlife and William has told them all about the cool animals in Australia."

The Prince and Princess of Wales have not visited Australia since 2014 and a planned visit for 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19.