King Charles was only recent released from hospital following his "corrective procedure."

First Minister of Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill added: “I am very sorry to hear of King Charles's illness and I want to wish him well for his treatment and a full and speedy recovery.”

Singer-songwriter and long-time close friend of King Charles, Gary Barlow, spoke on Sunrise and said, "As a Brit, we love our royal family, we really do. It's very, very sad..."

"I'm hoping that it is good news, but even as a Dad and a husband and a grandad, we are sending our best wishes for sure.

"I've been lucky enough to be around the Royal family enough to know how hard [they work] and how seriously they take their position. All the love and hope to their family.”

Rob Jobson, Sunrise royal editor, the King's royal biographer and close friend, shared insight on Charles' diagnosis in a conversation with Nat and Shirvo while on air.

“It is a tough time for him - he has confirmed. But he is a pretty stoic character, pretty pragmatic, he has a good medical team and he is pretty fit," he said.

"So, I think he’s got all the signs that he will come through this, and he they have caught it early because he has good medical treatment.

“But it is still cancer and still something they have got to deal with.”

Prince William, King Charles' oldest son, will have to take on more royal duties.

"He will have to step up, and in many ways step into his father's shoes in a quasi-king role," Jobson shared.

“The King will carry out the constitutional side of things but the public face-to-face meetings will probably have to be done by William and there is going to be a lot involved, particularly at a time where he probably would have preferred to spend more time with his own family.”

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure."

The news was revealed in a statement made by Buckingham Palace reading, "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

