Charles and Camilla married in 2005. Getty

Who is Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker-Bowles?

Before she was married to the heir apparent of the British throne, Camilla was married to Andrew Parker Bowles for a significant period of time - 22 years in fact - before they divorced in 1995.

Andrew was born in 1939, and spent his life working in the army, earning him the nickname “brigadier.”

He is the eldest of four children, and his parents - Derek Henry and Anna Parker Bowles - were known as close friends of the Queen Mother.

At the tender age of 13, his social standing in royal circles was solidified further when he was chosen to serve as a Page of Honour at Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation.

As well as this, Andrew often frequented the same social circles as his future wife’s next husband, playing on Prince Charles’ polo team during his youth.

Andrew and Camilla were married in 1973. Getty

He also dated Princess Anne for a few years, the relationship fizzling out due to Andrew being a Catholic. Despite their romance not working out, the pair are said to be good friends until this day, Andrew being named the godfather of Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall.

After meeting in the late 1960s, Camilla and Andrew were wed in 1973 in a Roman Catholic ceremony.

Following his divorce from Camilla, Andrew went on to marry Rosemary Pitman, enjoying 14 years of marital bliss together before Rosemary passed away from cancer in 2010.

Andrew and Rosemary both attended the 2005 wedding of Charles and Camilla, proving there is no bad blood between the ex-partners.

Andrew and Anne dated once upon a time, and are said to be close friends to this day. Getty

Who are Camilla's kids?

Camilla and Andrew share two adult children, Thomas Henry Charles Parker Bowles, 48, and Laura Lopes (nee Parker Bowles), 45 who have been linked to the royals since birth thanks to their parents.

Thomas Henry Charles Parker Bowles

King Charles is in fact the godfather of Thomas who has established himself as a well-known food writer and critic, even appearing on cooking programs such as MasterChef as a judge!

He’s also written several cookbooks, winning the Guild of Food Writers Award in 2010 for his book on English cuisine.

He married Sara Buys in 2005 before divorcing her in 2018.

Thomas is a celebrated food critic and author. Getty

Laura Lopes

Like her older brother, Laura became highly successful in her career of choice.

After studying art history and marketing at university, Laura went on to co-found London based Eleven Fine Art Gallery where she worked as a director for 10 years.

In 2006, she married Harry Lopes, the grandson of Lord Astor of Hever, a Conservative member of the House of Lords until 2022.

Laura has a fine eye for art! Getty

Who are Camilla's grandkids?

Lola Parker Bowles

The oldest grandchild of Camilla recently celebrated her sweet 16th. She is the daughter of Tom Parker Bowles and his ex-wife Sara Buys.

In a rare public mention by her grandmother, Camilla revealed to Vogue that despite her busy schedule she plays World every day with Lola.

‘’She’ll text me to say, ‘I’ve done it in three,’ and I say, ‘Sorry, I’ve done it in two today.’ It’s very satisfactory when it tells you how brilliant you are!’’

In the same interview, Camilla also added that she was ‘’well versed’’ in teenagers nowadays.

"The girls [Lola and Eliza] are beginning to get into clothes and make-up and, you know, it’s rather frightening when you see them, coming out with pierced ears and a lot of new makeup and funny coloured hair stuff.’’

Lola as a toddler. Very few pictures have been captured of the now 16 year old. Getty

Eliza Lopes

Born just one year after her cousin Lola, Eliza is the eldest daughter of Laura and Harry Lopes.

If her name (or face) rings a bell you might remember Eliza (who was a toddler at the time) appearing as a bridesmaid in the wedding of her step-uncle Prince William to Kate Middleton in 2011.

And who could forget that sweet moment when the then Prince Charles (her step grand daddy) was seen picking her up to give her a better view of the crowds amassing outside Buckingham Palace?

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail to celebrate her 75th birthday, Camilla mentioned how much Eliza adored reading.

"I have a granddaughter that’s very into Philip Pullman and she’s been through His Dark Materials so I think I got her La Bell Sauvage and the twin boys [Louis and Gus], one I got Dracula, and the other I put on to Lord of the Rings…so those are the children’s books.’’

When she was a mere toddler, Eliza's face was broadcast to millions across the globe. Getty

Louis and Gus Lopes

The 14-year-old twin brothers to elder sister Eliza, the pair were only two years old at the time of William and Catherine’s royal wedding and did not make an appearance.

However, over the years, Camilla has offered royal fans an insight into her relationship with them, recently telling British Vogue that the duo was "always keeping tabs on her.’’

"It’s nice getting a text,’’ she said.

"We learn from very young people and they learn from us, too. That’s the way it’s always been.’’

The twins at Trooping of the Colours in 2016. Getty

Freddy Parker Bowles

The youngest step-grandchild of Prince (or should we say King) now has yet to attend any official royal engagements with his grandmother and step family.

He has however been spotted out and about with his family for personal outings, including to the Abba Voyage concert with his grandmother and all her other blood related grandchildren.