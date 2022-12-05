The cute 14-month-old joined her mum, who is the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth, and her big half-brother Wolfie, six, on the outing.
The trio met up with Nikki Shale, who is mum to Bea’s property developer husband Edo, for brunch at a snazzy Chelsea café.
“Onlookers were obsessed with sweet little Sienna,” reveals a source.
“People couldn’t get over how much she looks like her mum. Those York genes are strong!”
Sienna has reportedly already taken her first steps, although like any toddler, she takes a tumble every now and then.
Sources say that she “worships Wolfie”, who was born from Edo’s previous relationship with British-American architect Dara Huang.
“Sienna is as cute as a button and such a happy, contented baby,” reveals a friend of Bea, who is proving herself a natural when it comes to parenting.
“Beatrice has taken so well to motherhood and stepmotherhood,” the friend says.
