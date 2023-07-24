Princess Diana wanted her boys to live as normal of a childhood as possible. Getty

Another similarity in their approach to parenting is imparting a love of the great outdoors onto their youngsters.

Both Harry and Wills have spoken candidly about their strong connection to nature, likely relating to the time they spent as youngsters themselves at Balmoral Castle.

And in the next generation, this love of nature is rubbing off, with both families sharing snaps of their children getting stuck into a variety of outdoor pursuits.

For the Wales family, the children have enjoyed bike riding, sailing, hiking and even skiing!

Across the pond in the US, whilst Archie and Lilibet are still young, they were seen enjoying hiking, playing sports, and other pastimes like feeding the chickens in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

The Wales' children were hitting the slopes from a young age! Getty

As working royals, the Wales' have often seven days a week schedules, with commitments across the Commonwealth.

Despite this, however, they always make time for their children.

"Whenever possible, William and Kate time their engagements to allow them to take their children to school and put them to bed, even on tours," HELLO's royal reporter Emily Nash revealed.

Similarly, taking time out from work commitments is a top priority for the Sussexes.

These three are growing up so fast! Instagram/Kensington Royal

Penning an open letter to members of the United States Congress in support of a proposed paid leave program for new mums and dads, Meghan revealed her stance on the subject.

"In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child. Like any parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed. Like fewer parents, we weren't confronted with the harsh reality of either spending those first few critical months with our baby or going back to work."

"We knew we could take her home, and in that vital (and sacred) stage, devote any and everything to our kids and to our family. We knew that by doing so we wouldn't have to make impossible choices about childcare, work, and medical care that so many have to make every single day."

Meghan and Harry want their two youngests to connect with nature. The Ellen Show/Sussex Royal

It does of course come as no huge shock that the collective five kids are also being raised with impeccable manners - they are royals after all!

Whilst accompanying their parents to many official engagements, George, Charlotte and even Louis have been seen bowing, curtseying and even shaking hands when needed.

In a tell-all interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed that ensuring both Archie and Lilibet are raised with good manners was also a huge priority for her and her husband.

"We always tell him [Archie]: 'Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners,'" Meghan said.