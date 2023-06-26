Getty

On June 25th, Princess Catherine, along with tennis champion Roger Federer, appeared in a video that celebrates Ball Boys and Girls (BBGs) who help at Wimbledon.

In the clip, Catherine obviously plays some tennis but she also participates in multiple training sessions such as signalling, ball changes, rolling balls up to the net, and bouncing the balls back to players.

Princess Catherine is Patron of the Rugby Football Union and on June 7th, 2023, the Princess took part in a game of walking touch rugby when she visited Maidenhead Rugby Club.

During his visit to CATCH - a youth-led charity - on November 30th, 2021, Prince William played some table tennis.

King Charles played cricket while in Cardiff back when he was still the Prince of Wales on July 9th, 2021.

Prince William and Prince Harry competed during the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day for the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Trophy on July 10th, 2019.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, played Australian Rules during her official visit to Melbourne on October 18th, 2018.

Prince William engaged in a game of soccer with the Lionesses and local girls team from the Wildcats Girls' Football programme on July 13th, 2017.

During a London Marathon Training Day held on February 5th, 2017, Prince William, Prince Henry and Princess Catherine competed in a running race together.

On March 22nd, 2012, the then Prince Charles played basketball during his visit to Fryshuset Youth Centre in Stockholm, Sweden.

Princess Diana famously took part in the Mother's Race during Prince Harry's school sports day in Richmond on June 11th, 1991.

When King Charles was younger, he was an avid polo player.

Here he is during a match that was held on May 9th, 1977.

