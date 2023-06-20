At the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. Getty

The occasion may have been in celebration of their dear great-grandmother - Queen Elizabeth II - who was marking 70 years on the throne, but these young royals stole the show in a Trooping the Colour carriage procession during the Platinum Jubilee festivities.

Trooping the Colour 2022. Getty

The children couldn't believe their eyes as military planes took part in a flypast of the Buckingham Palace balcony were there standing.

Since the mid-17th century, Trooping the Colour, also known as the monarch's official birthday parade, has seen regiments of the British army perform, which in modern times has seen the inclusion of advanced planes - much to the delight of the children watching (and waving) from below.

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Pageant in 2022. Getty

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations continued in a day-long pageant on June 5th, 2022 as the country continued to celebrate the monarch's incredible seven decades on the throne.

During the pageant, the children had a front-row seat to numerous marching bands, from across the Commonwealth as well as street theatre, music on the move, urban dance, and the very best of Carnival, May Day, Mela, Fiesta, and Mardi Gras to reflect every decade from the 1950s to the present digital age.

The first day of school after an exciting summer break. Getty

The trio was all smiles as they skipped off to school on September 7th, 2022.

All three of the royal children currently attend Lambrook School, near Ascot in Bracknell England.

Mum and Dad were surely very proud to see their children pose politely for the cameras as they captured the special milestone.

Currently, the family of five lives in Adelaide Cottage, located in Windsor's Home Park.

Prince George is nearing the end of his primary schooling whilst Prince Louis has just begun.

Attending the Sandringham Christmas service in 2022. Getty

In 2022, the young royals marked their first Christmas without their beloved great granny, taking part in the royal tradition of a Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church in Norfolk.

Whilst most children would have been busy unwrapping presents from Santa, our Princes, and Princess were dutiful in partaking in the service, something of which Queen Elizabeth II started at the beginning of her long reign.

Attending an Easter Service in April 2023. Getty

On a sunny day in April 2023, the children attended the Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

They joined fellow members of the royal family including their second and third cousins on their father's side.

The church service is the focal point of the Royal Family’s Easter celebrations and in 2023, was the first to take place without Queen Elizabeth II in attendance.

A rare outing for an official royal engagement. Getty

With some support from Mum, all three children took part in an official royal engagement as they represented the monarchy.

The engagement in question saw the children join volunteers who were helping to renovate and improve a scouts hut in Slough, located in the west of London.

All smiles for the crowds at their grandfathers coronation. Getty

The children departed the historic coronation of their grandfather - King Charles III - in an immaculate carriage that transported them, and their parents, to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey.

As thousands of royal fans gathered on the streets to catch a glimpse of the new monarch and his family, these three played the part perfectly as they waved out the windows and smiled at their adoring fans.

Prince Louis stole the show at Trooping the Colour in 2023. Getty

He may be a prince but Louis is still a cheeky child, pulling faces and having fun at Trooping the Colour in 2023.

Alongside his siblings, he enjoyed a fly past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during the annual celebrations from the best seat in the house - the balcony of Buckingham Palace!

The 2023 celebrations marked the first time the event was held for King Charles III since his ascension to the throne on May 6th, 2023.