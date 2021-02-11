They tied the knot in the most unconventional way. Benjamin Wheeler / PA

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi still managed to enjoy a special, albeit much smaller, celebration on Friday July 17th 2020, tying the knot in secret at the All Saints Chapel in Windsor with just 20 friends and family present.

They didn't have much time to plan! Benjamin Wheeler / PA

According to reports, Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah Ferguson pulled together the last-minute wedding in just two weeks.

The happy couple were surrounded by gorgeous scenery and their closest friends and famiy. Benjamin Wheeler/PA

The guest list may have been small but the celebrations were by no means watered down! VIP guests partied under an oversized tent at the Royal Lodge, complete with jumping castles and glamping pods.

Beatrice borrowed her stunning dress from none other than the Queen herself. Benjamin Wheeler/PA

Proud grandparents the Queen and Prince Philip posed from a safe distance with the newlyweds.

Edo dedicated the couple's favourite poem to his wife. Supplied

In a romantic tribute, Edo posted this behind-the-scenes snap with his new wife accompanied with the couple's favourite poem I Carry Your Heart by E. E.

"I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it (anywhere I go you go, my dear; and whatever is done by only me is your doing, my darling) I fear no fate (for you are my fate, my sweet) I want no world (for beautiful you are my world, my true)

"And it's you are whatever a moon has always meant and whatever a sun will always sing is you here is the deepest secret nobody knows (here is the root of the root and the bud of the bud and the sky of the sky of a tree called life; which grows higher than the soul can hope or mind can hide) and this is the wonder that's keeping the stars apart I carry your heart (I carry it in my heart)."

Can you spot Edo's son Wolfie? Instagram

A new wedding picture surfaced on Instagram in the weeks following the pair's surprise nuptials in July last year, with the pair seen alongside Edo's son Wolfie - Can you spot him in the background? It's an extremely rare sighting of the four-year-old!

They first met back in 2018 at Bea's sister's (Eugenie) wedding. getty

The royal was first linked to the successful property developer in mid 2018.

Apparently, there were instant sparks between the now-lovebirds. Getty

It's believed they first met at Princess Eugenie's wedding on October 12th 2018, and it's said they hit if off instantly.

What a stunning couple! Getty

The pair attended their first event together, stepping out at the Third Annual Berggruen Prize Gala in New York in December 2018 but were not photographed together.

Heads turned everywhere as the new couple stepped out together at London's Portrait Gala event of 2019. Getty

Just a few months later in March 2019, Bea and her real estate mogul beau made a dazzling red carpet appearance at the Portrait Gala event at the National Portrait gallery in London, pictured.

Bea's mum Sarah certainly approved of the union. Getty

In May 2019, the couple attended the wedding Of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston, alongside Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson.

No matter your title, meeting the parents is always nerve-racking. Getty

Meet the parents! Their romance ticked along so well that Beatrice soon introduced her new boyfriend to her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Time for a romantic getaway! Getty

Things were getting serious! In September 2019, the love-birds reportedly jetted to Positano on the Amalfi Coast of Italy for a romantic getaway.

The young couple were all smiles for the watchful eyes of the public. Getty

"They looked very much in love and happy. It would not be a shock to see theirs being the next royal wedding," an onlooker told the MailOnline of the jet-setters.

She said yes! HRH Princess Eugenie

The big announcement: That same month, the palace confirmed that Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had proposed to Princess Beatrice.

They didn't waste any time. HRH Princess Eugenie

"The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness of York to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi."

Look at that blinding diamond. HRH Princess Eugenie

And the ring was simply gorgeous!

Bea's mum Fergie shared some black and white snaps of the newly-engaged couple. Sarah Ferguson Instagram/Misan Harriman

Proud mum Sarah Ferguson quickly took to social media to express her joy, sharing two black-and-white photos of the happy couple which were snapped by Misan Harriman at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

See the way they look at each other? Sarah Ferguson Instagram/Misan Harrima

"I know what a mother feels so I have tears of joy. I am so proud of this sensational news. Andrew and I are just the luckiest people ever to have two great sons in law," Sarah beamed at the time.

Party time! Getty

In December 2019, the soon to-be husband and wife threw a lavish engagement party at trendy London hotspot the Chiltern Firehouse. The event boasted an A-list guest list including names like Pippa Middleton, James Middleton, Ellie Goulding and James Blunt.



However Princess Beatrice's father Prince Andrew skipped the event as it was in the aftermath of his disastrous Newsnight interview.

The countdown was on. Getty

Wedding countdown! In February last year, it was revealed the couple would be tying the knot on May 29th at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, followed by a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Edo's son Wolfie from a previous marriage attended the couple's nuptials. Supplied

In a sweet touch, Edoardo's three-year-old son Wolfie was going to be his best man.

It's bad news guys. Getty

Sadly in March last year, Bea and Edo announced they'd be postponing their wedding due to the risk of coronavirus.



"Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances. In line with Government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May.

"They are particularly conscious of Government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people. Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place," a spokesperson said at the time.

In July last year, the couple surprised the world by tying the knot in secret!

Now we're just waiting for Bea to follow in her younger sister Eugenie's footsteps and have a royal baby!

