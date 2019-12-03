According to Giuffre, back in 2001 she stayed at the London home of convicted sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell – this is where she was introduced to the couple’s friend, Andrew the Duke of York.

Giuffre alleged in the televised interview that the trio took her to Tramp nightclub, where she danced with the Queen’s adult son.

‘It was horrible, and this guy was sweating all over me, I mean his sweat… it was raining, basically, everywhere... and I was just grossed out from it,’ she recalled.

‘But I knew I had to keep him happy because that’s what Jeffrey and Ghislaine would expect from me.'

She claimed it was on the trip home from the nightclub that she was ordered to have sex with Prince Andrew.

‘In the car, Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey – and that just made me sick.

‘I just didn’t expect it from royalty. I didn’t expect it from someone people look up to and admire in the royal family.”

Once back at Maxwell’s home, Giuffre said she and Andrew shared a bath before moving to a bedroom.

‘It didn’t last very long, the whole entire procedure, it was disgusting... He wasn’t mean or anything, he just got up and walked out.’

After being left alone and feeling ashamed, Giuffre said she was given the tick of approval by Maxwell the following morning. Maxwell ‘pats me on the back and says “you made him really happy,”’ she alleged.

‘It was a wicked time in my life, it was a really scary time... I had just been abused by a member of a royal family - yeah, I wasn’t chained to the sink, but these powerful people were my chains.

‘I couldn’t comprehend how in the highest level of the government, powerful people were allowing this to happen.’

Giuffre revealed in the interview that she had sex with Prince Andrew on two more occasions – at Epstein’s home in New York and also at his island in the Caribbean, Little St James.

Prince Andrew has denied Giuffre’s allegations.

