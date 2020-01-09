Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shocked the world – and Her Majesty, the Queen – by announcing their intention to quit the royal family and move abroad. Getty

Despite already resuming their royal duties, following their six-week hiatus, those close to Harry and Meghan claim the photo may have influenced a desire to return to Canada.

“It is true that Harry and Meghan will spend a fair amount of time in Canada over the next couple of months and possibly going forward too,” one friend reportedly told The Sun.

“They very much enjoyed their time over Christmas and New Year where they weren’t pictured once and were left alone.”

Last week, the royal family released a photo centered on Charles and Wills, and sources close to Harry and Meghan reportedly believe this has fueled their decision to relocate overseas.

Since returning to the UK, Harry and Meghan have also made their first official visit to London’s Canada House to meet with the High Commissioner Janice Charette.

An update on the royal couple's Instagram account stated they wanted to “thank the High Commissioner Janice Charette and staff for the warm hospitality during their recent stay in Canada.”

The lengthy post continued:"The Duke and Duchess have a strong connection to Canada.

"It’s a country The Duke of Sussex has visited many times over the years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of The Royal Family."

The royal couple reportedly also visited the Canada Gallery on Tuesday, so they could view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist Skawennati.

What’s more, they reportedly met with members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors that support the partnership between Canada and the UK.