Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently returned to the UK from Canada with baby Archie, following their six-week hiatus from royal duties.

According to the publication, Harry and Meghan wanted to personally thank Canadian High Commissioner Janice Charette for the warm welcome they received while visiting the nation.

The royal couple have reportedly also scheduled a visit to the Canada Gallery to view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist Skawennati.

What’s more, Harry and Meghan will meet with members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors that support the partnership between Canada and the UK.

And now, the Duke and Duchess have announced the details of their first public appearance since returning to the UK and resuming business as usual.

The Canada House visit is somewhat unusual, given that it’s uncommon for the royal family to conduct Court Circular engagements related to private activities, Mail Online reported.

Harry and Meghan were taking a complete break from royal duties during their time in Canada and didn’t undertake any official royal engagements in the nation.

The last time the royal couple visited Canada House was in March 2019, when they celebrated Commonwealth Day.

In an official Buckingham Palace statement, the royal couple revealed that their first official engagement will be to visit Canada's High Commissioner in London on Tuesday.

Harry and Meghan’s upcoming visit comes after they shared a heartfelt message about the bushfires and provided links to the NSW Rural Fire Service and the Red Cross Australia.

Taking to Instagram, the royal couple wrote: "Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who are continuing to face the devastating fires that have been raging for month.”

Likewise, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also taken to social media to voice their concern and send condolences.