Kate will also follow in Princess Diana's footsteps as the next Princess of Wales.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier tells New Idea that it’s “inevitable” the title of Prince and Princess of Wales will be given to William and Kate once Prince Charles ascends the throne.

“The title won’t be openly discussed by royal courtiers now, but it will be announced as soon as the Queen dies,” says Dampier.

“The public will be very happy for Kate to take on the title after Diana. She has never been more popular and she will most certainly be a worthy successor.”

Kate and her husband, Prince William, headed to Wales for St. David’s Day, where they delighted locals with their presence. Getty

William’s late mother held the Princess of Wales title when she was alive. While Charles’ second wife, Camilla, is technically the current title holder, she doesn’t use it out of respect and goes by the Duchess of Cornwall instead.

Seeing his wife, 40, honoured with the title that his mother was so well known for could be a conflicting time for Prince William, 39.

“I’m sure it’ll be a bittersweet moment,” a source told The Telegraph. “This is [Diana’s] son and his wife, so in some ways it will be coming full circle – but it will also be a poignant reminder of what we all lost.”

The title is also fitting for the Cambridges’ as Wales is a very special place for the couple. They shared their first home together in Anglesey, in north-west Wales, for three years while William worked as a search and rescue pilot.

“They loved the seclusion, long walks on remote beaches and starting a family with Prince George,” adds Dampier.

