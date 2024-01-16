Zara was born into the spotlight. Getty

How old is Zara Anne Elizabeth Tindall?

Zara Tindall (nee Phillips) is currently 42 years old. She was born on May 15th, 1981 at 8:15pm in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London.

When she was born, Zara was 6th in the line of succession to the British throne but is now 21st.

Her godparents are Prince Andrew, Princess Anne's lady-in-waiting, Helen, Countess of Lichfield, Lady Stewart (the wife of British Formula One racing driver Sir Jackie Stewart), Andrew Parker Bowles, and Olympic equestrian rider Hugh Thomas.

Enjoying some time in the outdoors with her older brother. Getty

Does Zara Tindall have any siblings?

Zara Tindall has one older brother, Peter Phillips who was born on November 15th, 1977.

At the time of his birth, Peter received a 41-gun salute from the Tower of London as he was the first grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

She also has two younger half-sisters, Felicity Wade (nee Tonkin) who was born in 1985 to her father Mark Phillips and his mistress Heather Tonkin, and Stephanie Phillips who was born in 1997 again to her father, but this time from his marriage to his second wife Sandy Pfluenger.

Sharing a tender moment with her grandmother, the Queen. Getty

Why is Zara Tindall not a princess?

Unlike her cousins Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and her brother Peter have no Her/His Royal Highness status, nor any obligations to the royal family.

Despite being the hardest-working royal herself, Princess Anne did not want to force this duty onto her children and declined for her children to receive these titles when her mother, the Queen, offered.

"I'm very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do so," Zara shared with The Times in 2015.

When Princess Anne was asked about her decision to decline the titles in 2020 by Vanity Fair, she said: "I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles...so I think that was probably the right thing to do."

Zara and her brother Philip at the Gordonstoun school. Getty

Where did Zara Tindall go to school?

Following in the footsteps of the royal children before her, Zara began her studies at Beaudesert Prepatory, Port Regis before going on to study at the elite Gordonstoun school in Scotland.

For her tertiary education, Zara attended the University of Exeter where she graduated with a degree in equine physiotherapy.

What does Zara Tindall do for a living?

Unlike many of her family members, Zara Tindall does not receive any money from the Crown as she is not a working member of the royal family.

She does however have an impressive sporting career, competing professionally as an equestrian for many years which culminated in a silver medal win at the 2012 London Olympics.

Off the back of her equestrian success, Zara has worked in various positions relating to the sport and landed numerous lucrative endorsement deals and ambassadorships, including Magic Millions in Australia.

As a result of this, Zara and her husband Mike have an estimated combined self-funded net worth of approximately £30 million.

Zara won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Getty

Who is Zara Tindall married to?

After unexpectedly crossing paths in Australia during the Rugby World Cup in October 2003 with English player Mike Tindall, Zara was smitten.

The couple confirmed they were dating in April the following year, but took five years to move in with one another. In December 2010, Mike popped the question, the couple going on to marry in the historic Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, before celebrating with 400 of their closest family and friends at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

And yes, the Queen attended the wedding of her eldest granddaughter, even offering up her beloved Royal Yacht Britannia for a pre-wedding cocktail party the night before the big day.

Zara and her husband Mike have been together for almost 20 years. Getty

Who are Zara Tindall's children?

Zara Tindall shares three children with her husband Mike.

Their eldest daughter, Mia Grace Tindall was born on January 17th, 2014.

Lena Elizabeth Tindall was born four years later on June 18th, 2018, whilst baby boy Lucas Philip Tindall completed the family when he arrived into the world on March 21st, 2021.

The Tindall family. Getty

Where does Zara Tindall live?

No, Zara Tindall does not live in a palace.

In fact, she actually resides in a lavish home in a quiet corner of Gloucestershire on Princess Anne's estate, Gatcombe Park where she spent much of her childhood.

"It was a great place to grow up around horses, looking after animals - the respect and partnership that you have to build with the animals, it teaches you so much you know growing up and as a kid. It really is an amazing life starting to be outside as well, you know, all the time," Zara shared with British broadcaster ITV in September 2023 of her decision to raise her children where she herself grew up.