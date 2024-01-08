The couple make yearly trips down under to attend the Magic Millions racing event. Getty

After a two-year delay due to the pandemic, the Tindalls returned to Australia for the 2022 event, Mike revealing to his fellow attendees that it was "lovely" to be in his home away from home once more.

"It's lovely to have a break from the bleak January in the UK," the podcast host said at the time.

"It's nice to come back down and see all our friends again. We love the ambassadors and we love getting together," he added.

His wife of 12 years shared these sentiments, revealing that returning to the Gold Coast and attending the Magic Millions event was like "coming back home."

"It really is like a family and it's been hard not being here for two years," the 21st in line to the Britsh throne said.

Both Mike and Zara have said "never say never" to making a permanent move down under. Getty

After returning home from their 2023 trip, Mike shed light on whether or not he, Zara, and their darling children would ever make a permanent move to the Sunshine State, telling Hello! at the Legends of Rugby Awards that he "would never say never" to living abroad.

"It's not on the cards, people try to say we almost did but we never almost did. It's never been an actual thing where we've looked for a house or anything."

"We love Australia a lot and we love the lifestyle. I think it's brilliant for kids but whether we could actually move there, we're not sure."

The Tindall family love the life Aussies lead. Getty

This isn't the first time that a member of the Tindall clan has spoken publically about a potential move to Australia, Zara telling our sister publication the Australian Women's Weekly in 2019 that it was "on the cards" one day.

"If an opportunity came up we'd definitely think about it," she said, her husband chiming in that the country was a "great place" that they always enjoyed visiting.

In the same interview Mike added that if they weren't tied to the UK, they'd "love living" in Australia.

"Living there isn't realistic because it's so far away from our families but we do love it. We've got a great friendship group in Australia and Zara has one in New Zealand as well. We just love that part of the world and love the pace of life."

Given the couple share so many happy memories down under together (including meeting for the first time in a Manly bar in 2003), we wouldn't be surprised if their visits are more frequent and prolonged.

But for now, the couple currently reside on Princess Anne's estate, Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire.