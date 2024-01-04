Who are Prince Harry's children?
As the second-born son of King Charles and Princess Diana, Prince Harry has now been bumped from second in the order of succession to fifth.
He shares Prince Archie, 4 and Princess Lilibet, 2, with wife Meghan Markle.
Archie and Lilibet are currently sixth and seventh in line to the throne following their father.
Who are Princess Beatrice's children?
Princess Beatrice shares her one-year-old daughter, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
Through her marriage to Edoardo, Beatrice is also the stepmother to Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf, 6, who her husband fathered in a previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.
Who are Princess Eugenie's children?
Alongside her loving husband Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie has two darling children, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, 2, and her newborn son Ernest who was born in May 2023.
Who are Peter Phillips's children?
As the eldest grandchild of the late Queen, it was only to be expected that Peter Phillips would be the first to make his grandmother a great-grandmother.
After marrying Canadian management consultant Autumn Kelly in May 2008, the couple welcomed daughter Savannah Anne Kathleen into the world in December 2010.
A second daughter, Isla Elizabeth, was born less than 18 months later in March 2012.
Autumn and Peter divorced in 2021.
Who are Zara Tindall's children?
The younger sister of Peter Phillips, Zara married professional rugby player Mike Tindall in July 2011.
Three years later, they welcome their daughter Mia Grace, 10, into the world.
She was joined by Lena Elizabeth in June 2018 and a baby brother Lucas Philip in March 2021.