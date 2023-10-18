Who is Jack Brooksbank?

Jack is a former English socialite and comes from his own line of British nobility. Despite descending from British nobility, he does not has a royal title of his own.

He was born in London and over the course of his life has worked mostly within the hospitality industry. He has worked as the brand ambassador for George Clooney's popular tequila brand, Casamigos, as well as the nightclub manager at Mahiki, a club in London.

In 2022, Jack landed a new job in Portugal at a development corporation called Discovery Land Company... this change means that the couple now split their time between London and Portugal.

2010

When did Eugenie and Jack meet?

The couple met in 2010 during a ski trip in Verbier, Switzerland.

At the time Eugenie was 20 and Jack and 24... it was love at first sight.

They attended day five of the Royal Ascot Racecourse in 2011.

Attending one of the main events on the royal's calendar, the loved up couple went to the Royal Ascot together in 2011.

Eugenie and Jack in 2014 attending the birthday party of Tracey Emin's at a club in London.

Their relationship wasn't always this simple.

From 2013 to 2015, beloved Eugenie was living in New York City while Jack was still in London. She moved there to work for the online auction house Paddle8.

As much as a long distance relationship could cause a strain on any relationship, Eugenie and Jack emerged stronger than ever and still found every way to feel close to one another.

In a interview with Daily Mail in 2013, Jack said that they "spend a lot of time on Skype."

Day four of the 2015 Royal Ascot.

In 2015, Jack started to settle in as part of the family and attended the Royal Ascot with Eugenie and her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (Fergie).

They all look as happy as ever!

The news of the 2018 New Year!

When did Eugenie and Jack get engaged?

In January 2018 while on vacation in Nicaragua, Jack got on one knee and popped the big question!

The couple had been together for seven years at this point but it still came as a surprise to Eugenie.

Their love only grew from here.

Their wedding day.

When did Eugenie and Jack get married?

Eugenie and Jack were married on 12 October 2018 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

800 guests attended the ceremony including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, the grandparents of Princess Eugenie.

Dr Anthony Wallersteiner, Jack's school headmaster attended the reception; he spoke to HELLO! and shared some details about Jack's speech on the day.

"It was a very human, very warm and very intimate ceremony combined with that sense of a public occasion," Anthony told HELLO!

"They're clearly in love... They have a great sense of humour. They both enjoy the same sort of things. They're both entrepreneurial. And they both have a really keen sense of the importance of family, and they're showing what you can do now in the royal family, embodying a modern approach to careers and service, which I think is the template going forward for a working royal."

They melt our hearts!

The couple welcomed their first child in 2020.

How many children do Eugenie and Jack have?

In September 2020, the couple announced they were expecting their first child.

Five months later, on 9 February 2021, Eugenie and Jack welcomed their first child into the world... their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Not much later, they welcomed their second baby to the world.

On 24 January, 2023, Eugenie and Jack announced that they were expecting their second baby!

Four months later, on 30 May, 2023, August became a big brother as the lovely couple welcome their second son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank.

"He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already," Eugenie captioned a very cute Instagram post she made their new born.

Are Eugenie and Jack still married?

The beloved couple are definitely still married and in love!

They celebrated their five year wedding anniversary on 12 October, 2023.

