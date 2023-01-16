In the teaser clip for the first episode, the former rugby star sits down with Olympic silver medallist and Patron of Magic Millions Racing Women, Zara. Getty

Mike asks, “How much have Katie and Gerry done for horseracing?".

Zara responds by explaining that the Magic Millions founders have created one of the most important dates in the racing calendar.

"The people they bring together, the different sports they're involved in, and all disciplines are reaping the benefit of their passion, their support and their love for horses," Zara says.

"It really is a showcase for the world. Work hard and play hard - but that's what Australia is about isn't it?"

The couple has previously described Australia as their second home and has said relocating here full-time could even happen one day.

Mike said, “Early January is bleak over here so it's nice to go and have a bit of sun. I love the lifestyle of Australia and the ability to get up early, go on the beach – especially for the kids, taking them in the ocean is brilliant”.

The new YouTube series is set to air on Tuesday 24 January.