According to onlookers, Mike got a tad handsy with Chris’ wife, Elsa during a Magic Millions event. Getty

But the dad of three’s flirtatious behaviour with Elsa was all in good fun and left Zara, 41, with nothing to worry about.

“Zara and Elsa have heaps in common and are actually great mates,” insists a close insider.

WATCH: Elsa Pataky works out with husband Chris Hemsworth

Zara and Mike began their courtship back in 2003 after meeting at Sydney's Manly Wharf bar during the Rugby World Cup.

In an interview for 60 Minutes, Zara revealed that Mike, a rugby star himself, was drinking away the pain of being dumped from England's football team right before the semi-finals.

Mike and Zara tied the knot in 2011 and now have three children together. Getty

Zara herself, a successful equestrian and the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth, was on a gap year in Australia with her friends. The pair exchanged numbers and history was born.

Mike and Zara had their first child, Mia Grace Tindall, in January 2014, their second child, Lena Elizabeth Tindall, in June 2018 and their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall, in March of 2021.

