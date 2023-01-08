When Zara Tindall’s husband Mike revealed their eldest daughter Mia has a competitive streak, he sure wasn’t joking! Getty

Dressed in a cute cream coat, navy headband and matching purse, Mia was also seen reapplying her lip gloss before the big race began.

Mike, 44, who shares younger daughter Lena, 4, and son Lucas, 1, with Zara, 41, recently admitted Mia “goes absolutely mad” if she’s beaten in games and running races against her old man.

“I think it’s a balance and I’ll let Mia win occasionally,” Mike said on British show Loose Women.

“But I make sure to beat her as well because she has to be able to take losing.”

Mia cheered until she was hoarse.

WATCH: Mike Tindall makes sweetest comment about wife 'Zoey' Tindall

After reapplying her lippy, Mia was seen asking her mum Zara for some money! Zara’s raising a right royal firecracker!

This follows after Mike Tindall talked about “getting smashed” with his wife Zara Tindall when he recently features on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

"First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one," he said.

"Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start."