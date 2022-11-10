Mike Tindall opened up on the latest series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here about how he met Zara and their common interests. Getty

Mike then talked about their first date, which probably isn't an unusual first date for most people.

"First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one," he said.

"Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start."

One of Mike’s campmates on the show, Owen Warner, proceeded to ask, "So if you never got dropped you never would have met her?".

Mike replied by saying it was the “Best decision of Clive Woodward's life”, who was the England rugby coach at the time.

It was in 2008 that the couple moved to a property on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire. A year later, they relocated to their own place in Cheltenham.

Not long after becoming roommates, Mike popped the question to Zara in December 2010.

At the time, an official statement from the royal family read: "The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Zara Phillips to Mr. Mike Tindall, son of Mr. Phillip and Mrs. Linda Tindall."

They officially tied the knot in 2011 and now have three young children together.

Now Mike is back in the country where he met Zara, on one of the biggest reality shows in the UK.