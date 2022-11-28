Family comes first after a dreaded health prognosis Disney+

“It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off,” he said. “I’m going home and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.”

Chris, 39, learnt he has two copies of the APOE4 gene, meaning he is 10 times more likely to get the degenerative disease.

The Thor star is now prioritising family time. Getty

Chris took the tests as part of his new Disney+ docuseries Limitless, where he pushes himself to the extreme to learn more about alternate ways of living.

Worryingly, dementia is a disease that runs in the Hemsworth family, with Chris explaining that his grandfather is slowly succumbing to the illness.

He’s only 39! Disney+

“I’m not sure he actually remembers much anymore and he slips in and out of Dutch, which is his original language,” Chris revealed.

However, thanks to new research, Chris is committed to doing everything he can to stay healthy.

“It’s all about sleep management, stress management, nutrition, movement, fitness. It’s all kind of the same tools that need to be applied in a consistent way,” the determined star added.

