Previously, the Spanish actress has opened up about the pair's loving relationship while revealing the secret to their long-lasting marriage.

"We enjoy doing the same stuff and Chris has a great sense of humour and knows how to take the sting out of things," she told Hola! Magazine.

"He always makes me and the kids laugh or when I'm angry, he tells a joke to lighten the mood. Humour counts for a lot. More than anything, I enjoy laughing with him."

Elsa and Chris' relationship has remained strong since they tied the knot way back in December 2010, with the pair now sharing three children together - daughter India, nine, and twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, seven.

Elsewhere in the interview, Elsa revealed that she wasn't too keen on the family's latest move to Sydney for eight months from their luxury Byron Bay mansion.

"I definitely couldn't live in [a city] again. It's not for me," she said.

"It was a bigger shock for [the children], with all the traffic. The children were longing to revert back to being barefoot savages. This is where we belong, where my children have grown up," she said of their Byron bay hideaway.

Speaking of the duo's children, Elsa said: "India likes riding, like me. She has a pony and it’s almost frightening to watch her practising jumping. We both compete in little showjumping competitions. She’s really competitive.

“One of the boys likes to surf with his dad, but we all ride together. I think it’s important to have a sport the whole family do.”

