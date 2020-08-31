Could there be trouble in paradise for Elsa Pataky (left) and Chris Hemsworth (right)? Getty

Speaking to Body + Soul magazine, Elsa admitted that she and Chris, 37, “weren’t the perfect couple” many make them out them to be.

“It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship,” she said. “I think a relationship is constant work. It’s not easy.”

The 44-year-old actress put aside her very successful career back in Spain to focus on Chris and their kids India, 8, and 6-year-old twins, Sasha and Tristan.

The couple share three kids: India, eight, and six-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan. Instagram

“You have to remember, she was the famous one when they met – and he’s the first to say she’s the better actor,” adds the insider. “It must be incredibly frustrating, especially when something like this happens. She’s an icon to Australians and she still has her fan base back in Spain.”

Unfortunately, there’s now more pressure on Chris to move back to LA. He’s due to restart filming as Thor for the TV series What if…?, and has a string of projects lined up, including a sequel to his hit Neflix movie, Extraction, another Thor movie and his Hulk Hogan biopic.

Chris and Elsa fell hard and fast for another after meeting way back in 2010 – going public with their relationship in September. Just three months later they tied the knot in Chris’ native Australia, surrounded by friends and family.

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!