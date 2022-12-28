Keeping with tradition, on Christmas day, the British royal family went to St. Mary Magdalene church for mass, greeted fans after the service, and then retired to Sandringham for a delicious Christmas meal.

In attendance this year - the first Christmas since Queen Elizabeth passed away - was King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Princess Catherine and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with their respective partners, Zara Tindall, her husband Mike Tindall and their children, Mia and Lena, and Peter Phillips with his two daughters, Savannah and Isla.

