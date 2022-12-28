Keeping with tradition, on Christmas day, the British royal family went to St. Mary Magdalene church for mass, greeted fans after the service, and then retired to Sandringham for a delicious Christmas meal.
In attendance this year - the first Christmas since Queen Elizabeth passed away - was King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Princess Catherine and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with their respective partners, Zara Tindall, her husband Mike Tindall and their children, Mia and Lena, and Peter Phillips with his two daughters, Savannah and Isla.
But Zara and Peter’s mother, Princess Anne was absent this year.
And according to Hello!, the reason why Anne, aged 72, decided to stay home was because she had a cold.
Despite missing the Christmas engagement (understandably due to her health), the Princess Royal was named as the ‘hardest working royal’ for 2022.
Data of all of 2022's royal engagements was collated by The Court Circular and Princess Anne topped the list, as this year she attended a staggering 214 engagements.
King Charles, Anne’s brother, came in second on the list of hardest working royals, with a total of 181 engagements attended.
Prince William fronted 126 events this year, placing him fifth on the list of hardest working royals, while his wife, Catherine placed ninth, with 90 engagements attended.
Despite missing the Christmas engagement this year, Princess Anne was named the hardest working royal of 2022. Prince William and Princess Catherine came in fifth and ninth place respectively.
We bet you’re wondering which royal placed last…
Well, in the list of 11 royals, Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy took 11th place. However, she attended 44 public engagements this year, and at the age of 85, we see that as commendable!