What is a working royal?

A working royal is a member of the royal family whose sole job is to represent the interests of the reigning monarch at countless public engagements.

These official duties and engagements are undertaken on behalf of the monarch who understandably cannot be everywhere at once, and can include everything from attending meetings with international dignitaries, tours, hosting state dinners, and going to both parliamentary and constitutional events across the country and abroad.

Working royals also undertake patronages of a number of British-based and international organisations, an example being Princess Anne’s patronage of the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW.

Speaking of Princess Anne, in 2022, the 72-year-old was the "hardest working royal" clocking in an impressive 214 official engagements.

Do working royals get paid?

Whilst they do work for a living, it would surprise you that the working royals do not actually earn money for the official duties they undertake on behalf of the crown, at least from the general public (as one would expect).

King Charles III is the only member of the royal family who receives a salary from the British parliament, i.e. taxpayer money, to run his official business.

This funding comes directly from an annual sovereign grant that equates to approx $2.23 Australian Dollars for every resident of the United Kingdom via the Treasury.

He also offsets the incomes of fellow working royals from his private privy purse income he receives from the Duchy of Lancaster, a unique portfolio of land, property, and assets held in trust for the Sovereign, with an expected value of more than $1.2 BILLION Australian dollars.

Would a slimmed-down monarchy be a good thing?

Well yes!

Less working royals means less money out of the British taxpayer's pocket, and surprisingly Charles is in full support of this!

The monarch is reportedly very keen to reduce the number of royal family members who are financially reliant on the institution and the funding it receives from the taxpayer.

This would also see his family members pay for their own housing with subsidized rents eradicated over time.

If such moves were made by Charles to ‘cut off’ family members who were financially reliant on him, we are certain it would work wonders for his popularity.

Given members of the royal family are all obscenely wealthy to varying degrees, we are sure they would all be financially fine if Charles follows through with his plans (we are looking at you Prince Andrew).

Are there any drawbacks to a slimmed-down monarchy?

Unfortunately for Charles, if he reduces the number of working members of the royal family, he runs the risk of being “unable to do it all.”

Less working royals means that the monarchy is unable to attend as many engagements which could ultimately see the existing working royals burn out or public support fall.

What have working royals said about a slimmed-down monarchy?

When asked about the idea of a slimmed-down monarchy, Princess Anne said whilst she was previously in favour of the idea, she wasn’t so sure anymore.

“Well, I think the slim down was said in a day when there were a few more people around to make that seem like a justifiable comment,” she said in an interview with Canadian broadcaster CBC.

“[The world] it changes a bit. I mean, it doesn’t sound like a good idea, from where I’m standing, I have to say. I’m not quite sure what else we can do.”

Whilst Charles has not commented publicly on his plans, royal correspondent Juliet Rieden has previously told the Today Show that Charles is very much interested in slimming down the monarchy to a core group, largely his own family and their wives and children.

“I think that is a good move because the British public does not want to be paying taxpayer money for someone who they see as bringing the monarchy into disrepute.”

Are there any other slimmed-down monarchies in the world?

In 2019, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden removed five of his grandchildren (belonging to his daughter Princess Madeleine and son Prince Carl Philip) from the royal house, removing their titles as ‘royal highnesses’ and their obligation to perform royal duties on behalf of the throne.

The two grandchildren - Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar - of his first-born daughter Crown Princess Victoria retained their titles given they are next in line to the throne.

Similarly in 2022 in Denmark, Queen Margrethe II stripped four of her grandchildren belonging to her second-born son Prince Joachim of their royal titles whilst her remaining four grandchildren belonging to heir apparent Crown Prince Frederik and Australian-born Crown Princess Mary retained their titles.