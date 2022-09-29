Queen Margrethe of Denmark has removed the title of His or Her Highness from four of her grandchildren.

While King Charles III seeks a slimmed down royal family in the UK it appears that Denmark’s monarch has decided to follow suit.

The move, which kicks into effect next year, means that the four children of her second born son, Prince Joachim, will now go by His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat.

The children of Crown Prince Frederik, heir to the throne, and Crown Princess Mary are not affected by the change.

A statement released by the family explains that the move was not done in malice but to allow Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10 to enjoy their lives without the restrictions of royal duty.

“With her decision, Her Majesty The Queen wishes to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves,” the statement read.