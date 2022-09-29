While King Charles III seeks a slimmed down royal family in the UK it appears that Denmark’s monarch has decided to follow suit.
Queen Margrethe of Denmark has removed the title of His or Her Highness from four of her grandchildren.
WATCH BELOW: Princess Mary and Prince Frederik dance together at lavish royal event
The move, which kicks into effect next year, means that the four children of her second born son, Prince Joachim, will now go by His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat.
The children of Crown Prince Frederik, heir to the throne, and Crown Princess Mary are not affected by the change.
A statement released by the family explains that the move was not done in malice but to allow Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10 to enjoy their lives without the restrictions of royal duty.
“With her decision, Her Majesty The Queen wishes to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves,” the statement read.
Four of the Queen’s grandchildren will lose their titles
Getty
All four children retain their place in the line of succession.
The move is similar to what Charles is seeking in the UK. Recently it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were bumped down on the Royal Family website placing them in line with the disgraced Prince Andrew, the only other non-working royal featured on the website.
It has also been rumoured Charles will not bestow the title of His/Her Highness to Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lilibet as he seeks to keep titles among the working royals.
The Swedish royals have already made a similar move. Sweden's King Carl Gustaf stripped the His/Her Highness titles from all of his grandchildren barring those of his direct heir, Crown Princess Victoria.
WATCH BELOW: Kate Middleton and Princess Mary reunite in Denmark