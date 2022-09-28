Then come the ‘minor’ royals, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra. They are all working royals.
Finally, the Sussexes followed by the disgraced Duke of York. Before now Harry and Meghan sat roughly in the middle of the list, before the minor royals.
There hasn’t been an official announcement about any change to Harry and Meghan’s positions in the family. Besides, when viewed on desktop, Princess Kate sits at equal billing to King Charles, so one could assume the website layout doesn’t reflect anything meaningful.
Harry and Meghan were bumped down the page
Getty
However, Charles is seeking a slimmed down royal family with an emphasis on working royals and this change is in line with his plans. Two royals, Prince Michael of Kent and his wife, were removed from the page entirely.
Harry and Meghan stepped back from public life in 2020 when they relocated to the US and Andrew was all but forced out when his connection to Jeffrey Epstien was revealed.
Lately there have been rumblings Charles might not allow the Sussex’s children, Archie and Lilibet, to be styled as ‘His Royal Highness’ and ‘Her Royal Highness’.
They automatically became Princess and Princess after the death of Queen Elizabeth II but while Princess William and Kate were awarded their new titles there has been no announcement regarding Archie and Lilibet.
