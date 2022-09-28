Harry and Meghan’s profiles on the royal website have been shifted down the page so they now sit almost in line with Prince Andrew.

It seemed like the rift between Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the Royal Family was healing but a recent move from the family suggests they’re not over it.

The page is assumed to be in order of importance and if you view it on mobile King Charles III and Camila, Queen Consort sit at the top of the page followed by the new Princes and Princess of Wales, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne.

Then come the ‘minor’ royals, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra. They are all working royals.

Finally, the Sussexes followed by the disgraced Duke of York. Before now Harry and Meghan sat roughly in the middle of the list, before the minor royals.

There hasn’t been an official announcement about any change to Harry and Meghan’s positions in the family. Besides, when viewed on desktop, Princess Kate sits at equal billing to King Charles, so one could assume the website layout doesn’t reflect anything meaningful.