Prince Andrew did not receive any of his late mother’s fortune. Getty

A source claiming to be Andrew’s friend told The Sun on Sunday, “He’s in despair. He’s a member of the family, for God’s sake.”

“What’s he meant to do? Go cap in hand to his older brother to keep a roof over his head?”

The friend also said that Andrew is “bewildered” at getting none of his mother’s money. And allegedly, Anne and Edward have “some resentment” about not receiving any inheritance either.

WATCH: Heckler arrested for calling Prince Andrew a "sick old man"

Despite not getting any of Queen’s Elizabeth’s money off Charles, Andrew is still somewhat being looked after by his older brother.

Last week, Charles asked his son Prince Harry and wife, Meghan Markle to vacate from their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.

It’s been reported that Charles did this so Andrew could move into the property, which is located on the grounds of Windsor Castle.