These two have come a long way since they first met 20 years ago! Getty

How did Zara and Mike Tindall meet?

In 2003, Mike was in Australia as part of the English team competing in the Rugby World Cup.

At the same time, Zara was travelling the country as part of her gap year, and just so happened to be at the Manly Wharf Bar in Sydney at the same time as Mike who was enjoying a beer with some mates.

Speaking with the Daily Mail in 2011 Mike reminisced upon the encounter: “Zara was in the same bar; we got introduced but didn’t speak that much.”

Awwww, our hearts are melting Getty

His friend Austin Healey then gave Mike Zara’s number telling Mike: “She wants you to text her, to say where you’re all going out after the final so she can come along.”

The pair then started chatting back and forth, Zara even invited the rugby player to the North Cotswold Ball as her date before they eventually decided on April 27th, 2004 to make things official.

And the rest, as they say, is history!

The love of love: announcing their engagement in 2010 Getty

Where do Mike and Zara Tindall live?

After five years of dating, the lovebirds moved in with one another, first calling Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire home before moving into their own home together in the Cotswolds suburb of Cheltenham.

In the years that have followed, and as their family has grown, the Tindalls have moved back to Gatcombe Park, now residing in a lavish home that they have extensively renovated.

Mike and Zara on their wedding day in 2011 Getty

Are Mike and Zara Tindall married?

Prince William and Princess Catherine weren’t the only royal couple to become engaged in 2010, with Mike proposing to Zara in their Cheltenham townhouse just a month later in December of that same year.

“I was upstairs, plucking up the nerve to do it, while Zara was downstairs watching television,” Mike has recounted, joking that after his cousins-in-law became engaged he felt like he “better get on with it [proposing].”

“It was all about shock value - I wanted to catch her when it was quiet and she wasn’t expecting anything.”

“I walked in there and got down on one knee, with the ring. She was on the sofa, so that made it easier. I said, ‘Will you marry me?’ She started laughing. She was in complete shock. Then, when she stopped laughing, she said, ‘Yes.” That was a relief.”

Lucas making a new friend in August 2022 Getty

Seven months later the pair married in the historic Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, before celebrating with 400 of their closest friends and family at the Palace of Holyroodhouse - the King’s official residence in Edinburgh.

They also enjoyed a cocktail party on the Royal Yacht Britannia on the eve of their wedding - family connections much?

The Tindall's (with the exception of little Lucas) on the way to an Easter service in 2023. Getty

Who are Mike and Zara Tindall’s kids?

Their firstborn child, a daughter they named Mia Grace Tindall, was born on January 17, 2014.

Two years later the family of three was struck by strategy after Zara suffered a miscarriage, just weeks after publicly announcing the pregnancy. The royal then experienced a second miscarriage shortly after.

Speaking on this emotionally charged time in an interview with BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent, Zara said the hardest thing about the entire experience was that “everyone knew.”

To celebrate 12 years of marriage, Mike shared this AI generated 'Barbie-fied' image of himself and Zara Instagram

“Very much when things like that happen, normally it’s just your family and friends, but unfortunately everyone knew about it.”

Fortunately, the couple's wish for a second child was granted after Zara gave birth to a healthy baby girl, Lena Elizabeth Tindall, on June 18th, 2018.

Almost three years later their family was completed by the arrival of baby boy Lucas Philip Tindall, who was born on March 21, 2021.