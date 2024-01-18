Mia Tindall
Mia Grace Tindall was born on January 17, 2014, at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in Gloucestershire, England. Mia is Mike and Zara's first child and is currently 10 years old. She is currently 22nd in the line of succession, directly behind her mother.
Zara had previously suffered from a miscarriage, and at the time, Mike and Zara shared that Mia was the one to help them through this time. “The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter who is now 3,” Mike told The Sunday Times in May 2017.
“However down we feel, she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing, I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming, and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You’ll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke.”
Lena Tindall
Lena Elizabeth Tindall was born on June 18, 2018, in Stroud, England, close to their family home in Gloucestershire. She is five years old and is currently 23rd in the line of succession.
Her name is pronounced "Lay-na" and was chosen simply because Mike and Zara liked the name, however, Elizabeth is named after her great-grandmother.
When Lena was born, Buckingham Palace released a statement that read “Mr. Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz.”
Lena has already made headlines for her styles after wearing a gorgeous red coat while at Sandringham for Christmas in 2022.
Lucas Tindall
Lucas Philip Tindall was born on March 21, 2021, and is Mike and Zara's youngest child. He is two years old and is currently 24th in the line of succession.
Lucas was born in the family's bathroom after they realised they wouldn't get to the hospital on time.
Mike spoke of Lucas' birth on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby...
"It was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get a mat on the floor, towels down, 'brace-brace-brace,’ ” he said.
“Fortunately, the midwife, who was going to meet us at the hospital, wasn't that far away, so she drove up, got there just as we'd assumed the [position]. And then the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived."
Lucas' middle name honours Mike's father as well as Zara's grandfather, Prince Philip.
