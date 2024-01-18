Mia attended the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at Windsor Castle in April 2023. Getty

Mia Tindall

Mia Grace Tindall was born on January 17, 2014, at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in Gloucestershire, England. Mia is Mike and Zara's first child and is currently 10 years old. She is currently 22nd in the line of succession, directly behind her mother.

Zara had previously suffered from a miscarriage, and at the time, Mike and Zara shared that Mia was the one to help them through this time. “The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter who is now 3,” Mike told The Sunday Times in May 2017.

“However down we feel, she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing, I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming, and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You’ll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke.”

Lena attended the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church in December 2023. Getty

Lena Tindall

Lena Elizabeth Tindall was born on June 18, 2018, in Stroud, England, close to their family home in Gloucestershire. She is five years old and is currently 23rd in the line of succession.

Her name is pronounced "Lay-na" and was chosen simply because Mike and Zara liked the name, however, Elizabeth is named after her great-grandmother.

When Lena was born, Buckingham Palace released a statement that read “Mr. Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz.”

Lena has already made headlines for her styles after wearing a gorgeous red coat while at Sandringham for Christmas in 2022.

Lucas attended the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in August 2023. Getty

Lucas Tindall

Lucas Philip Tindall was born on March 21, 2021, and is Mike and Zara's youngest child. He is two years old and is currently 24th in the line of succession.

Lucas was born in the family's bathroom after they realised they wouldn't get to the hospital on time.

Mike spoke of Lucas' birth on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby...

"It was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get a mat on the floor, towels down, 'brace-brace-brace,’ ” he said.

“Fortunately, the midwife, who was going to meet us at the hospital, wasn't that far away, so she drove up, got there just as we'd assumed the [position]. And then the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived."

Lucas' middle name honours Mike's father as well as Zara's grandfather, Prince Philip.

Zara and Lucas at the Festival of British Event at Gatcombe Park in August 2023. Getty

Zara and Mike with Mia and Lena at the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service in April 2023. Getty

Zara and Mia at Cheltenham Racecourse in January 2023. Getty

Mike and Lena at the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church in December 2023. Getty

Mike with Lucas and Lena at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in April 2022. Getty

Mia and Lucas at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in August 2022. Getty

Zara and Lucas at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in August 2022. Getty

Zara and Mike with Mia at the memorial service for the Duke Of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in March 2022. Getty

Mike and Mia after a Battle of the Balls fundraiser football match in January 2022. Getty

Zara and Lena at the Platinum Pageant on The Mall in June 2022. Getty

Mike and Mia at the Celebrity Cup fundraiser golf tournament in July 2019. Getty

Mia and Zara at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in August 2019. Getty