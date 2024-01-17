Mike James Tindall was born and raised in Otley, Leeds. He is a former rugby union player who later became a member of the British royal family following his marriage to Zara Phillips (now Zara Tindall).

In 2022, Mike appeared on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, being the first ever royal to join the line-up.

Prior to his extensive sporting career, Mike attended the Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Wakefield while working in a fish and chip van after school to earn money.

Mike began playing rugby at the age of seven, while he was still in school. The team he played for was captained by his father and his three uncles were also part of the team...

